Lisa Laureen Wilson
1965 - 2020
Lisa Laureen Wilson was born March 11, 1965 in Chestertown, Md. to Darlene Demby and Allan Wilson Jr.
She attended Millington Elementary School in Galena Md. then she went to Kent County High School. She departed this life October 21, 2020 at Genesis Nursing Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. where friends may call after 11 a.m.
Due to Covid-19 Rules and regulations there will be a walk through viewing and only 50 people allowed to stay for the service and social distancing is required.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
