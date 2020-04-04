DOVER - Lisa States passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home.
Lisa was born Nov. 4, 1965 in Chestertown, Md. to Robert Squire and Maryann Cecil.
She had worked as a housekeeper, and enjoyed fishing with her husband, diamond painting, purple butterflies and spending time with her grandchildren.
Lisa is survived by her husband of 35 years, Kevin L. States of Dover; daughters, Stephanie Robbinson of Cambridge, Md., Tiffany States of Dover and Lisa Griffin and her husband Tex of Felton; sisters, Rhonda Cunningham of Denton, Md., Melissa Cummings of Preston, Md. and Dawn Tibary-Wright of Milford and five loving grandchildren; and special aunt, Margaret Tucker of Delaware.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
