DOVER - Lisa States passed away, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at home.

Lisa was born Nov. 4, 1965 in Chestertown, Md. to Robert Squire and Maryann Cecil.

She had worked as a housekeeper, and enjoyed fishing with her husband, diamond painting, purple butterflies and spending time with her grandchildren.

Lisa is survived by her husband of 35 years, Kevin L. States of Dover; daughters, Stephanie Robbinson of Cambridge, Md., Tiffany States of Dover and Lisa Griffin and her husband Tex of Felton; sisters, Rhonda Cunningham of Denton, Md., Melissa Cummings of Preston, Md. and Dawn Tibary-Wright of Milford and five loving grandchildren; and special aunt, Margaret Tucker of Delaware.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.

