Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Service 1:00 PM Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MIDDLETOWN - Lisa (Stiffler) Tobin passed away unexpectedly at home on June 6, 2019.

Lisa was born Feb. 14, 1972 in Dover, the daughter of Joel and Betty (Shade) Stiffler.

Lisa was a 1990 graduate of Dover High School. She attended classes at Delaware Technical and Community College and Delaware State University. She had been employed as a fraud analyst at Bank of America for 17 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to theme parks with her children.

Surviving are her daughter, Morgan Tobin; her son, Ryan Tobin both of Middletown; and her parents, Joel and Betty Stiffler of Dover. Also surviving are aunts/uncles in Pennsylvania: Jerre and Connie Stiffler, Joyce and Gary Emigh, Donna and James Lower, and in Missouri, Dwayne O'Neil. Additional survivors are five cousins in Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Stiffler; maternal grandparents, Elvin and Elsie Shade of Williamsburg, Pa.; paternal grandparents, Elwood and Margaret Stiffler of Martinsburg, Pa.

Services will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home 12 Lotus Street, Dover. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery Camden.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lisa Tobin be made to the ASPCA.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





