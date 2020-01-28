GREENWOOD - Lizabeth C. Judy was called home on Jan. 24, 2020. Born on Oct. 9, 1952, to Verna and Robert Calloway, Sr. in Queen Anne, Md., the first of seven children. She was preceded in death by her father.
Beth married Stephen Judy of Greenwood, in May of 1972. They raised their family of four sons in Greenwood, and she and her husband continued to reside in Greenwood until her passing.
Beth worked at Woodbridge School District for over 25 years, but her primary occupation - and greatest joy – was her family.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Judy; her sons, Jason (Erica) of East Lyme, Conn., Jesse (Jennifer) of Newark, Jared (Gina) of Wilmington, Joshua (Kimberly) of Greenwood; and her 11 grandchildren.
We were all so blessed to have Beth, Mom, Mom-Mom, in our lives. We will miss her deeply. She touched everyone by her unconditional love, unending patience, and complete joy and contentment found in Christ.
A remembrance service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church in Bridgeville, to honor and celebrate Beth's life. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with remembrances beginning at 2 p.m. All are invited to speak. A light reception will follow at the church. There will be a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenwood Public Library, 100 Mill St., Greenwood, DE 19950, to further her passion for education, or to WomenSupportingWomen.org to aid local breast cancer survivors.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 28, 2020