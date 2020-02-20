Dover - Llewellyn V. Byris transitioned this life on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his sister's home, while holding the hand of his loving Mother.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 Forest Avenue, Dover, Delaware 19901 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 20, 2020