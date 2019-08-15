Guest Book View Sign Service Information Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-6884 Calling hours 12:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Short Funeral Services Inc 609 E Market St Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LEWES - Logan Brooke Anderson passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Logan was born in Seaford on Feb. 8, 1996. She was a 2014 graduate of Lake Forest High school and played on the Lake Forest softball team and participated in various competition cheer teams. Logan loved styling friends hair and makeup, and visiting New York and Delray Beach, Fla. She had recently become a crazy cat mom to Snowflake and Blackie as she shared her life with fiancé Kevin and his daughters whom she loved as her own.

Logan was proud of the work she did to rebuild her life and helped others do the same. Logan was a cherished friend to all. She believed in being non-judgmental and practiced that daily. Many people have commented on wanting to emulate that quality. Logan was always checking on others to see if they were O.K. and had a gift for listening. Though she can no longer speak, she can still listen, so please continue to talk to her.

Logan was like a beautiful, bright star; at times sparking and outshining all others, and then slipping quietly behind a cloud only to emerge once again brighter and more beautiful than before. Her light will live forever in the hearts of all who knew her.

Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gail and Tim Kemp and paternal grandfather, Axel Anderson.

Survived by her parents, Audrey and Fred Eason of Millsboro and Dean and Cheryl Anderson of Felton; Mom Mom, Patricia Anderson of Magnolia; Grandmother, Becky Eason of Dover; fiancé, Kevin Seefried of Lewes and daughters Jade and Karissa and Kevin's mother, Beth Wilkins and family; sister, Brittany (Brandon) Dye of Millsboro; brother, Eric (Rachel) Eason of Alexandria, Va.; sister, Ashley Eason of Dover; sister, Jennifer (Daniel) Zeller of Towson, Md.; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market Street, Georgetown, where friends may call after 12 noon. Burial will be private.

In honor of Logan's life, please wear her favorite color, purple.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made: Brandywine S.P.C.A., 22918 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947.





