MAGNOLIA - Lois A. Davidson passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Bayhealth @ Kent General Hospital in Dover.
Lois was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Robert T. and Edna L. (Palmer) Mason.
She was a telephone operator for A.T. & T for 30 years. She was a member of the Communication Workers of America Union # 13101 and the Telephone Pioneers.
She was a member of Trinity U.M. Church and the United Methodist Women.
Every year, She loved to travel to Florida to visit family members and Disney World.
Lois is survived by her husband, George E. Davidson, Jr.; son, Kenneth B. Davidson of Middletown; sister, Gail Greenly of Laurel; sister-in-law, Irene J. Kirkmon (Richard) of Dover; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, where friends may call after 11 a.m.
Interment will be in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 4, Frederica, DE 19946.
