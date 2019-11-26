MILFORD - Lois A. Wood passed away at home on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. She was born in Milford to the late Burton C. and Marian (nee Kenton) Smith on Jan. 21, 1949.
Lois was a member of the Milford Church of the Nazarene. She worked for Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank for over 51 years.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded by her grandparents, Nathan and Rosie Reed.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, David R. Wood, Sr.; four children, Michael (Christina) Robertson of Milford, Kimberley Robertson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Kelly Robertson and David Wood, Jr., both of Milford; four siblings, Shirley Messick of Milford, Charlie Smith of Felton, Sandra Butler of Harrington and Loretta Kratsas of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Taylor, Lindsey, Michael, Clara, Andrew and Caleb; and one great-granddaughter, Layla.
Funeral services will be held in the sanctuary of the Milford Church of the Nazarene, 11 Salevan Place, Milford, DE 19963 on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will be at St. Johnstown Cemetery, Greenwood.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Milford Church of the Nazarene at the above address, or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 26, 2019