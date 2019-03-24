Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bethany Beach - Lois C. Howlett passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center.

Ms. Howlett was born at home in Greenwood on May 23, 1933 to the late, George R. Conaway and Edna S. (Short) Conaway.

She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the University of Delaware. She earned a Masters +30 Degree in Elementary Education and taught 3rd grade at John R. Downs Elementary and Jennie

As a young woman, Lois was the 1st Runner up in the 1951 Miss Delaware Pageant. She enjoyed travelling and visiting Hilton Head Island, S.C. She also enjoyed playing & hosting bridge parties, growing roses & flowers, cooking, and creating crafts & cookbooks for the holidays. She had an intelligent and lively mind and loved reading and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was a very generous person and was often the first to volunteer when help was needed. She adored her granddaughters and loved spending time visiting with her family. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter.

She was pre-deceased by her brothers, John W. Conaway and R. Kendall Conaway of Oakley.

Lois is survived by her son, Eric Howlett and wife Janice of Magnolia; daughter, Lauren and husband Derek of Cary, N.C.; and grandchildren, Kara and Kayleigh, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Guestbook may be signed and letters of condolence sent to





Bethany Beach - Lois C. Howlett passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center.Ms. Howlett was born at home in Greenwood on May 23, 1933 to the late, George R. Conaway and Edna S. (Short) Conaway.She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the University of Delaware. She earned a Masters +30 Degree in Elementary Education and taught 3rd grade at John R. Downs Elementary and Jennie Smith Elementary schools in the Newark/Christina School Districts. Many of her students thought of her as their second mom. She retired in 1995.As a young woman, Lois was the 1st Runner up in the 1951 Miss Delaware Pageant. She enjoyed travelling and visiting Hilton Head Island, S.C. She also enjoyed playing & hosting bridge parties, growing roses & flowers, cooking, and creating crafts & cookbooks for the holidays. She had an intelligent and lively mind and loved reading and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was a very generous person and was often the first to volunteer when help was needed. She adored her granddaughters and loved spending time visiting with her family. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter.She was pre-deceased by her brothers, John W. Conaway and R. Kendall Conaway of Oakley.Lois is survived by her son, Eric Howlett and wife Janice of Magnolia; daughter, Lauren and husband Derek of Cary, N.C.; and grandchildren, Kara and Kayleigh, as well as many nieces and nephews.Memorial Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call one hour prior.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.Guestbook may be signed and letters of condolence sent to www.torbertfuneral.com Funeral Home Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street

61 South Bradford Street

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 734-3341 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close