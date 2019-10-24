Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Farmer. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Funeral service 1:00 PM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

LINCOLN - Lois Farmer passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

Lois was a homemaker, and after the death of her husband, worked briefly at Walmart. She enjoyed spending time with her family; watching her grandchildren play soccer, traveling, especially to Chincoteague, Va., eating out, and shopping. She was an avid reader, loved bird watching, and feeding any cat that wandered by.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances (Talley) Twaddell; her husband, Bob Farmer; two brothers, Jim and Robert, Jr.; a sister, Renee Twaddell; and her beloved cat, Ariel.

She is survived by two sons, Jay Farmer (Terry) of Greenwood, and William Farmer (Tina) of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Crystal Messick (Greg) who cared for Lois during her last months, Nicole Snyder, Tiffany Larrimore (Tyler) and Heather Snyder; four great grandchildren, Callie, Danny and Connor Messick, and Evan Kenton; ten siblings, Betty Hamm, John Twaddell, Ed Twaddell, Norma Hardy, Robin Twaddell, Dale Twaddell, Wayne Twaddell, Sue Scott, Linda Gillespie and Curt Twaddell; and a host of extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, 119 NW Front Street, Milford, Del., with a time of visitation for family and friends at Noon. Burial will follow at Lincoln Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, Del. 19963.





