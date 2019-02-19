Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Camden - Lola M. Tue went home to be with The Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Initial viewing will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Mt. Zion AME Church, 101 N. Queen St., Dover, DE 19904. On Saturday, February 23, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am with the Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony from 9:30-10 am followed by a one hour viewing from 10-11am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one or both scholarship funds in Ms. Tue's name, as follows:

1. The Rudolph Wesley Coleman (RWC) Scholarship Fund: *Make checks payable to: Mt. Zion AME Church *Write In Memo Section: RWC Scholarship (Mother Lola Tue) *Send Check To: Mt. Zion AME Church, 101 North Queen Street, Dover, DE 19904 *Or, Make Online payments by visiting:

2. The Delaware State University Foundation *Make checks payable to Delaware State University *Write in Memo Section: In memory of Mrs, Lola Tue *Mail Checks to: Delaware State University Foundation, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901. *Funds will be placed in the Foundation's Unrestricted funds account for general use of the University, unless otherwise specified by the Donor.

Services entrusted to Bennie





Camden - Lola M. Tue went home to be with The Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019.Initial viewing will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Mt. Zion AME Church, 101 N. Queen St., Dover, DE 19904. On Saturday, February 23, 2019 there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am with the Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony from 9:30-10 am followed by a one hour viewing from 10-11am.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one or both scholarship funds in Ms. Tue's name, as follows:1. The Rudolph Wesley Coleman (RWC) Scholarship Fund: *Make checks payable to: Mt. Zion AME Church *Write In Memo Section: RWC Scholarship (Mother Lola Tue) *Send Check To: Mt. Zion AME Church, 101 North Queen Street, Dover, DE 19904 *Or, Make Online payments by visiting: https://www.mtzionamedover.com/online-giving . Click "Online Giving" and select "RWC Scholarship."2. The Delaware State University Foundation *Make checks payable to Delaware State University *Write in Memo Section: In memory of Mrs, Lola Tue *Mail Checks to: Delaware State University Foundation, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901. *Funds will be placed in the Foundation's Unrestricted funds account for general use of the University, unless otherwise specified by the Donor.Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover. Funeral Home Bennie Smith Funeral Homes

717 West Division St

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 678-8747 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close