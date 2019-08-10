Lonnie Nelson Elliott departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Lonnie was born Thursday, May 9, 1946 in Laurel to the late Harry T. and Nellie L. Elliott. He was married to Shirley B. Elliott on March 1, 1969, 45 years.
He was employed at DuPont as a palmer and process operator.
Lonnie enjoyed hunting and loved his family and friends.
Lonnie leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Sherry Moore, Rick Moore son-in-law and Bobbie M. Elliott; four grandchildren, Blake Elliott, Jessica Greenwood, Gordon Moore and Jason Moore; four great grandchildren.
Lonnie was predeceased in death by his wife, Shirley B. Elliott.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware 150 Monument RD# 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or 1500 Walnut Suite# 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Service will be private.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 10, 2019