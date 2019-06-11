Loretta M. Brown (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta M. Brown.
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Odd-Fellows Camden
Obituary
Send Flowers

SMYRNA - Loretta M. Brown passed away on June 8, 2019. Loretta was born in Hazletville to the late Leroy Biddle and Mary Madell (McVey) Biddle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James W. Brown; her daughter, Arletta Faye Brownlee; brother, Leroy, Jr.; and sister, Lois Rogers.
Loretta is survived by her children, Janet Russum (Danny), Phyllis Fox (Charles); and her brother, Robert Biddle (Pat); ten grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Odd-Fellows Camden.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.