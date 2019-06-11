SMYRNA - Loretta M. Brown passed away on June 8, 2019. Loretta was born in Hazletville to the late Leroy Biddle and Mary Madell (McVey) Biddle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James W. Brown; her daughter, Arletta Faye Brownlee; brother, Leroy, Jr.; and sister, Lois Rogers.
Loretta is survived by her children, Janet Russum (Danny), Phyllis Fox (Charles); and her brother, Robert Biddle (Pat); ten grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held, Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Odd-Fellows Camden.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 11, 2019