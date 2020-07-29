1/
Loretta Mae Steele-Whitmire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Mae
Steele-Whitmire
Loretta Mae Steele-Whitmire born on June 1, 1945 passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home where she resided with her niece Cathy Lee.
Ms. Whitmire was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marian Steele; and several siblings.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel, Greenwood, Delaware.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved