Loretta Mae
Steele-Whitmire
Loretta Mae Steele-Whitmire born on June 1, 1945 passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home where she resided with her niece Cathy Lee.
Ms. Whitmire was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marian Steele; and several siblings.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel, Greenwood, Delaware.
