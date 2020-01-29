GREENWOOD - Lori Lynn McDowell passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 in Seaford.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1976 in Milford, the daughter of Glenn McDowell and Amelia Abardo McDowell.
Growing up in Greenwood, Lori graduated from Woodbridge High School with the class of 1994. She was an avid artist and enjoyed drawing and painting. She also loved cooking with her mother and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her parents, Glenn and Amelia McDowell; a son, Ryan Houston all of Greenwood; a brother, Michael James McDowell and his wife Heidi of Bridgeville; her paternal grandmother, Anna McDowell of Greenwood; an aunt, Connie McDowell of Greenwood; and a niece, Brianne; and a nephew, Christian.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Brian McDowell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Greenwood VFW Post #7478.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 29, 2020