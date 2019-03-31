Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CAMDEN - Loris Chamberlain Jones passed away March 14, 2019. She was born in Geddington, England in Oct. 1932.

She married the late Albert Dennis Jones who served in the U.S. Air Force. As the family was growing up, he was stationed in Germany and England which allowed the making of wonderful memories with family. Loris is survived by three children: Betty Jones-Bliss, of West Lafayette, Alan Jones of Little Heaven; and Rick Jones of Little Heaven. She is also survived by four grandsons – Christopher, Michael, Alex, and Dustin. They were very close to their Grammy and spent many hours with her after school, in her sewing room, playing outside, as well as singing and learning to speak with an English accent.

Loris was a talented seamstress, with a God-given talent that became apparent as a teenager when she created custom garments for people in her home village. She worked as a professional seamstress her entire life, as well as responding to requests from friends, her church, and her organizations. One of her friends summed it up best, "Loris could make, bake, and craft absolutely anything!" She was a vocalist in several choirs and an accomplished dancer – having been a competitive ballroom dancer before leaving England.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home in Wyoming. Friends and family are invited to gather at 3:30 p.m.

119 W. Camden Wyoming

Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2019

