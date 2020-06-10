FREDERICA â€" Lorna Fay Glanden passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Bayhealth Medical Center, Sussex Campus.
Fay was born May 27, 1960 in Columbus, Georgia to Sandra (Shahan) Steward & the Late, James F. Boling. She was the Owner of Fays Tender Touch Daycare in Frederica, for 15 years; and was a past member of the Ladies Auxilliary of the Frederica Fire Company. In her free time she enjoyed shopping, and spending time with her children, grandchildren & great-grandson.
In addition to her father, Fay was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Rentz; her brother, Scott Boling; and a sister, Donna Shreeves.
Fay is survived by her husband of 27 years, William â€œChickâ€� Glanden; four children, Rick Rentz & wife, Tammie, of Frederica, Darlene Rentz, of Camden, Billy Glanden, of Frederica and Marcus Glanden, of Frederica; two brothers, James Boling & Rodney Bell, both of Dover; her sister, Angela Owens, of Camden; five grandchildren & one great-grandson, with another on the way.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave.; Wyoming, Del.; where family and friends may view two hours before; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50 people. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 10, 2020.