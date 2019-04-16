GEORGETOWN - Lorraine Caufield departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn. on April 26, 1930.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas A. Caufield, Jr.; her parents, John and Elsie Bjorklund; and siblings, Danny Bjorklund, Doug Bjorklund, Marilyn Beckstrom, and Rosie Sophy.
Lorraine was an outgoing woman and a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins. She enjoyed painting, as well as spending time with her family and the cherished memories made.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Cindie, Tommy, and Diane; and grandchildren, Geoffrey, Jordan, and Drew.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, DE 19947, where friends may call after 11 a.m. A private burial will be held at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.
Flowers are accepted or donations in Lorraine's memory can be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Short Funeral Services Inc
609 E Market St
Georgetown, DE 19947
(302) 856-6884
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 16, 2019