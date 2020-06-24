CAMDEN-WYOMING â€" Lorraine Gay Haymond MacFaddin passed away on June 22, 2020 at her home. Lorraine was born in Upshur, W.Va. on July 11, 1933, the daughter of Wade and Laura Haymond.
Lorraine enjoyed car rides, travel and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her life journey took her from West Virginia to New Jersey and then finally to Delaware where she retired after working for Kings Department Store, Dry Goods Department Store and Value City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert H. Graeme; second husband, John Lotsko; her sisters, Mazie Abbond & Betty Haymond; brothers, Zane, Harris, Gene & Augustine Haymond; and a great grand daughter, Madelyn Kerpen.
She is survived by and will be missed by her husband of 37 years, Samuel; her daughters, Donna Kerpen (Frank), Dawn Peleskey (Tony) & Lisa Barrett (John); grandchildren, Shelly Kerpen, Eugene Kerpen (Shannon), Michael Peleskey (Dinneen), Brittany Barrett, Christiana (Zak) & Brandon Barrett (Tiffany); five great grandchildren; extended family & friends.
Viewing Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 am until 11 am at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Graveside Service to follow, 11:30 am at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Rte. 10, Camden, DE.
Memorials to Vitas Hospice.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Lorraine enjoyed car rides, travel and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her life journey took her from West Virginia to New Jersey and then finally to Delaware where she retired after working for Kings Department Store, Dry Goods Department Store and Value City.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert H. Graeme; second husband, John Lotsko; her sisters, Mazie Abbond & Betty Haymond; brothers, Zane, Harris, Gene & Augustine Haymond; and a great grand daughter, Madelyn Kerpen.
She is survived by and will be missed by her husband of 37 years, Samuel; her daughters, Donna Kerpen (Frank), Dawn Peleskey (Tony) & Lisa Barrett (John); grandchildren, Shelly Kerpen, Eugene Kerpen (Shannon), Michael Peleskey (Dinneen), Brittany Barrett, Christiana (Zak) & Brandon Barrett (Tiffany); five great grandchildren; extended family & friends.
Viewing Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 am until 11 am at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Graveside Service to follow, 11:30 am at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Rte. 10, Camden, DE.
Memorials to Vitas Hospice.
Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 24, 2020.