Lorraine Madden, 72
DOVER - Lorraine Madden passed away November 10, 2020 at Pinnacle Nursing Center in Smyrna, DE. Mrs. Madden was born January 31, 1948 in Milford. She grew up in Bowers Beach, the daughter of John Sr. & Lorraine Moyer.
A proud graduate of Caesar Rodney High, class of 1966; Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother & grandmother who worked for U.L. Harmon and Lowe's in kitchen Design. She was a life member of the Bowers Beach Fire Company and the past president of the DVFLA.
She enjoyed country music, driving and being on the go. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Gary A. Madden. She is survived by her sons, Richard, Heath & Jason (Amy) Madden; a step son, Gary Jr; her grandchildren, George, Jon, Briana, Michael, Cheyenne, Jordan & Meghan; a host of great grandchildren; her brother, John Moyer (the late Patricia); her sisters, George Anne Morrow (Herbert) & Lillian Rubino (the late Steve); nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A walk through viewing will take place Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. An invite only private funeral due to covid restrictions will take place Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming, DE. Interment to follow at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, DE. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of Bowers Beach Fire Company. Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com