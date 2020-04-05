HARRINGTON - Lorraine Redden passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Milford Center. She was the daughter of the late, Joseph and Bess Riddleberger.
Lorraine worked for over 34 years as a bank clerk, starting with the First National Bank of Harrington. After she retired from the bank, she began substitute teaching in the Lake Forest School District. Lorraine dearly loved those kids and their love for her was evident as they would always run to hug her whenever they saw her outside of school.
Lorraine was a selfless person who loved people, especially her husband and her family. She was the rock they all leaned on and the glue that held them together. Lorraine always spoke well of others. She enjoyed playing Bridge, reading, and spending time with her family. Lorraine was always grateful for everything anyone did for her. She was a one of a kind woman who will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Rachel Julian; brother, Joseph Riddleberger (Helen); and sister, Jeanette Bennington.
Lorraine is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Jack Redden Sr.; son, Jack Redden Jr.; daughter, Anita Redden; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Due to the recommendations by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, the family will be holding a private gathering at their discretion. Condolences are encouraged to be sent to www.melvinfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc., Harrington.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 5, 2020