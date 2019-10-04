Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trader Funeral Home, Inc. 12 Lotus Street Dover , DE 19901 (302)-734-4620 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Trinity Wesleyan Church on South State Street Dover. , DE View Map Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Trinity Wesleyan Church (TWC) South State Street Dover , DE View Map Viewing 10:00 AM Trinity Wesleyan Church Viewing 10:00 AM Trinity Wesleyan Church (TWC) on South State Street Dover , DE View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Trinity Wesleyan Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity Wesleyan Church (TWC) South State Street Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - On Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 Lou's brief battle with stage 4 lung cancer and then brain cancer ended.

Lou was born in Dover, DE on Sept. 9, 1936 to the late George and Emma Grace Clendaniel. Lou learned the value of hard work being the oldest of 8 children working on their family farm in Maryland. After leaving the farm he drove tractor trailer for many companies, some of which where Mayflower and Bekins.

In the 1960's he became an independent owner operator and drove his tractor trailer across country, border to border. In the mid 60's he taught his now late wife, Kathryn, to drive a truck. They continued to drive together, with the CB handles "Groundshaker" and "Teardrop" until Kathryn's health dictated she stop. In the mid 90's Lou ended his trucking career to help take care of his wife. Not being one to sit at home he worked for Star Freight and IDS as maintenance and training supervisor. He also assisted many contractor/friends. In the late 90's he started his own "handyman" business, L & K repairs, and added property manager for Rodney Village Shopping Center 13 years ago.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death in death by his wife of 52 years, Kathryn, and younger brother, Henry.

He is survived by 3 children, Mary Wischmann, Vanessa Scott, and Greg (Lorraine) Clendaniel; 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by 4 brothers, Carlton, Fred, Herb and Frank, and 2 sisters Sarah Green and Louise Simmons.

Lou was a very strong Christian that was able to share his faith in a genuine, simple manner with anyone willing to listen. He lived out his faith daily being a devoted dad and helpful neighbor. Dad had a saying "he'd never met a stranger". One of his joys in life was going to local "singings", meeting with friends and singing gospel music himself.

Friends may call on Sunday Oct. 6th from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Wesleyan Church (TWC) on South State Street, Dover.

A brief viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 7th at 10 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at TWC.

He will be buried at Sharon Hills and all are invited to a celebration of Life meal following the burial at the TWC gym. Letters of condolences can be sent to





