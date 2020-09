Louella M. Macklin, 83LINCOLN - Louella M. Macklin passed away on August 23, 2020 at the home of her daughter.A funeral service will be at 12 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Jesus Love Temple, 106 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE 19963 where there will be a viewing from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday. COVID-19 protocol will be in effect. Burial will follow in Old Hickory Cemetery, Slaughter Neck.Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com