VIOLA - Louis Edgar Semans passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.
Lou was born February 11, 1947 in Dover, to the late Clayton Semans and Alice Carroll Semans.
He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Lou worked as a residential plumber his whole life. He worked for over 20 years for Martin Belson Plumbing in Camden. Lou was a member of the Camden Wyoming Moose Lodge #203 for over 30 years, where he had been past Governor, he had also received his Fellowship Degree and was part of their award winning Ritual Team. However, his biggest enjoyment was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas and his step father, William C. Haggerty.
He is survived by his wife of almost 36 years, Elizabeth Arthur Semans "Betsy" of Viola; children, Neal H. Semans of Dover, Melissa A. Larimore and her husband, Michael, of Harrington and Amy C. Layton and her husband, Timothy, of Dover; sister, June Semans of Viola; grandchildren, Carrie, Gregory, Samantha, Leanne, Paul, Ava and Amelia.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 12-2. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19904 to help defray funeral expenses.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 19, 2019