Frederica - Louis F. Roberts Jr. of Bowers Beach passed away on May 29, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer.
Affectionately known as Lou, Robbie, or Pops. He was born March 29, 1961 to Jean and Louis F. Roberts Sr., also of Bowers Beach. He was a graduate of Lake Forest High School and worked in the asphalt industry for over 30 years. He loved animals, NASCAR, and taking trips to the beach to watch the waves and listen to music.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Sharon Roberts; a brother, Russell B. Roberts; sons, Louis F. Roberts III (Heather) and Gary C. Boyle (Jennifer); grandchildren, Samantha Irvin (Josh), RJ Gatti, and Luke Boyle; great-granddaughter, Ellie Irvin; brother-in-law, Michael Collier (Tracy); and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 7, 2019