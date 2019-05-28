Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis J. Fuchs. View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Louis J. Fuchs, Sr. passed away at the Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born in Ridgely, Md. on Nov. 10, 1943, Louis was the son of the late John August and Frieda Marie Fuchs. He was raised on the New Hopes Dairy Farm near Denton, Md. He continued to serve the agricultural industry for Charles West Farms of Frederica, as he had for over 46 years until the day of his passing. He loved to farm and lived to farm. He enjoyed reconnecting with old acquaintances, especially classmates from North Caroline High School, Class of 1962.

Louis is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Joan B. Fuchs; and his children, Cindy Sunich (Ed) of Rock Springs, WY, John Fuchs, Jr. (Ruth) of Felton, Greg Fuchs (Jody) of Edgewater, Md., Eric Fuchs (Brook) of Dover, and Matthew Fuchs (Brittany)of Smyrna; 9 brothers and sisters, Barbara Wright (Francis, deceased) of Seaford, Henry Fuchs (Rose Marie), Joanne Smith (Hugh), Rebecca Loukides (Nicholas), Phillip Fuchs, all of Denton, Ernest Fuchs (Adele) of Easton, Md., Ellen Mulder (Steve) of Cordova, Md., Mark Fuchs (Lynn) of Ridgely, and Gary Fuchs (Cathie) of Austin, TX; and his twelve beloved grandchildren, Marin, Colby, Kyle, Connor, Claire, Grayson, Hunter, Dylan, Ellie, Logan, Jameson, and Wyatt. He was predeceased by a daughter, Penny Fuchs; and two sisters and their husbands, Lois Clark (James) and Naomi Buckalew (Rupert).

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31st, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 6 until 8 on Thursday evening. Pastor George Simmons will officiate. The interment will be in the Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the DE Turf Sports Complex, 4000 Bay Rd., Frederica, DE 19946 for their Athletic Scholarship Fund.





