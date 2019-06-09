FREDERICA - Louis (Lou) R. Wootten died peacefully on June 3, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Home in Milford where he had resided since Oct. 28, 2014.
He was born on March 12, 1930 in Lincoln to the late Lester Paul and Jennie Lewis Wootten.
Lou attended Caesar Rodney High School. After High School, Lou served our country in the United States Air Force as a Warehouse Supply Specialist during the Korean War. After his Honorable Discharge Lou married his first wife, Carolyn Coffman Wootten, and they had a daughter, Colleen (Collie).
Mr. Wootten co-owned and operated the Wootten's Corner Market store in Frederica with his brother, Wallace, for many years. Lou is remembered by many who frequented his store as a very kind and compassionate man, as he would allow his loyal customers to charge their items until payday when times were difficult.
Lou loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter, and greatly enjoyed taking care of his many ponies, beagles, ducks and any other animals that frequented his farm. He also was loved by so many, as he was a very humorous man who loved to tell jokes and had many funny stories to share with everyone. He was especially proud and doted on his granddaughter Jennifer, and enjoyed all the time spent with her.
Lou spent the last few years of his life at the Veterans Home in Milford where he made many friends, including residents and employees who loved him dearly. There he also continued his love of the outdoors where he would go out daily to feed the birds and fish in the pond.
He is survived by his daughter, Colleen Sturgeon, and her husband Charles; his granddaughter, Jennifer Sturgeon; his stepson, Daniel Bracken and his mother Helen Snow; his brother, John Newlin Wootten; his sister-in-laws, Loretta, Clem, and Maureen Wootten; and many nieces and nephews.
Lou was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne, Doyle, and Wallace Wootten; and his sister, Betty Shalley.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment is at Barratt's Chapel, Frederica.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Boulevard, Milford, DE 19963-5395.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 9, 2019