Born on Feb. 13, 1929 in Delaware, he was the son of the late John and Martha Beale Spencer. He made his home with his beloved sister Margaret and her husband Clarence E. Darling from the time he was 16, until their deaths. During his lifetime, Louis worked on Clarence and Margaret's farm until their retirement and then worked as a construction worker for his nephew Alton's company. After 'semi-retiring' himself, he then became an entrepreneur in recycling, before recycling became popular. He recycled everything from aluminum cans to copper to scrap metal and iron, many from the most unlikely sources. Growing up during the depression, he learned frugality and always wore well-worn clothing, even when his family showered him with new shirts, pants and brown jersey gloves for Christmas. Louis was a simple man who loved his sister, his family and his cats. Louis was the type of person that enjoyed doing a little bit of everything, especially lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, John, James, Roland and Earl Spencer; and sisters, Margaret Darling, Helen Jordan, Edith Long and Bertha

He is survived by a large extended family that included nephews, Alton Darling and his wife Jeanette of Chestertown, Md., and Danny Spencer and his wife Nancy of Sudlersville, Md., who were his guardian angels in his later years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Fellows Family Funeral Home, 370 Cypress St, Millington, Md. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be held at Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, Md.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Holden's Chapel Church c/o Kenneth D. Embert, Treasurer 1126 Dudley Corner Rd, Millington, MD 21651.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at



