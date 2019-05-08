Guest Book View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Calling hours 8:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary Chapel 220 South Getty Street Uvalde , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on Nov. 17, 1927 in Uvalde, Texas, the son of the late Ysidro Castro and Maria Tafolla.

Louis Castro lived a long and colorful life that began in Uvalde, Texas. He was able to travel the world and experience many cultures through his service in the USAF, where he retired with honor as a Tech Sgt. after 21 years. Lou enjoyed 16 years as a teacher in the Smyrna School District and had many anecdotal stories that he loved to tell.

Growing up in difficult times during the depression era gave him an appreciation for his family and nurtured his outreach towards others in need. In retirement, Lou enjoyed watching western movies, boxing, and football, kindling childhood and early adulthood memories. He avidly followed the political scene and eagerly shared his views. Lou loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow more than anything. His was a long life that will be well remembered.

In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his siblings, Enrique, Irene, Antonia, Gabriel, and Ernesto.

Lou is survived by his son, Robert and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Renee; sister, Anastasia; grandchildren, Nicholas (Karen), and Maria (Rob); great grandchildren, Chloe, Dominic, Chase, Leah, Colton and Violet; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Anna Maria (Tommy) and Xavier (Patricia), with whom he was very close.

The family wishes to thank the Smyrna-Clayton Lions Club for their generosity, Kimberly's Private Companion Service for their loving care and support, and Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, BAYADA Home Health, all the local ambulance crews, and Faries Funeral Home for their swift action, due diligence, and respectful attitudes.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11am in the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary Chapel, located at 220 South Getty Street in Uvalde, Texas, where friends may call beginning at 8 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Smyrna-Clayton Lions Club, 545 South Carter Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.

Condolence letters may be sent by visiting



SMYRNA - Louis Tafolla Castro passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, May 5, 2019.He was born on Nov. 17, 1927 in Uvalde, Texas, the son of the late Ysidro Castro and Maria Tafolla.Louis Castro lived a long and colorful life that began in Uvalde, Texas. He was able to travel the world and experience many cultures through his service in the USAF, where he retired with honor as a Tech Sgt. after 21 years. Lou enjoyed 16 years as a teacher in the Smyrna School District and had many anecdotal stories that he loved to tell.Growing up in difficult times during the depression era gave him an appreciation for his family and nurtured his outreach towards others in need. In retirement, Lou enjoyed watching western movies, boxing, and football, kindling childhood and early adulthood memories. He avidly followed the political scene and eagerly shared his views. Lou loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow more than anything. His was a long life that will be well remembered.In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his siblings, Enrique, Irene, Antonia, Gabriel, and Ernesto.Lou is survived by his son, Robert and wife, Kathleen; daughter, Renee; sister, Anastasia; grandchildren, Nicholas (Karen), and Maria (Rob); great grandchildren, Chloe, Dominic, Chase, Leah, Colton and Violet; and a host of nieces and nephews, including Anna Maria (Tommy) and Xavier (Patricia), with whom he was very close.The family wishes to thank the Smyrna-Clayton Lions Club for their generosity, Kimberly's Private Companion Service for their loving care and support, and Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, BAYADA Home Health, all the local ambulance crews, and Faries Funeral Home for their swift action, due diligence, and respectful attitudes.A gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11am in the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary Chapel, located at 220 South Getty Street in Uvalde, Texas, where friends may call beginning at 8 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Smyrna-Clayton Lions Club, 545 South Carter Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close