Louise E. Johnson
1930 - 2020
Louise E. Johnson, 90
SEAFORD - Louise E. Johnson passed away unexpectedly on August 9, 2020 at her residence in Seaford, Del. She was born January 15, 1930 in Luzerne County, Pa. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Louise was a member of the Indiana County Bottle Club for many years. She also drove for Cheer. She loved to crochet, sew, play lottery/slots, and attend craft shows to sell her beautiful work.
Louise was married to her late husband, George A. Johnson, for 50 years. They had five kids and many, many grandkids and great- grandkids.
She is survived by her two sisters, Nancy Morgan and Sophia (Patsy) Fisher; two sons, Dwayne Johnson and daughter-in-law Michele Johnson and Daryl Johnson and daughter-in-law Tammy Powell; two daughters, Denise Thornsberry and son-in-law Bill Thornsberry and Diane Deshields and son-in-law Caroll Deshields.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George A. Johnson; Mother, Sophie Petrovich; Father, Peter Petrovich; son, David Johnson; five brothers, Greg Petrovich, Leroy Petrovich, Peter Paul Petrovich, Petey Petrovich, and Theodore Eugene Petrovich; four sisters, Judy Kimball, Wanda Bishop, Rita Emory, and Dorothy Wylie.
A private memorial will be held at a later date for immediate family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service
504 Franklin Ave.
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 973-2434
August 16, 2020
Louise was my great grandma! She was the most loving and caring person I’ve ever known. She had such a huge heart and always wanted to help others. May her soul Rest In Peace. She will be missed by many and she will be remembered in our hearts and memory forever.
Zoe Holston
Grandchild
