Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennie Smith Funeral Homes 717 West Division St Dover , DE 19904 (302)-678-8747 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Louise R. Longshore departed this life at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1932 in Randolph County Alabama to the late Guy and Sallie Fannie Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Longshore, brothers, Abraham L. Robertson and Eddie W. Bailey and sister, Naomi Jeannette Grier.

Mrs. Longshore was employed at Kraft General Foods as an H.R Administrator until retirement in 1991 then enjoyed selling Avon products for over 20 years.

Louise accepted Christ at an early age, joining Canaan Baptist Church in Wedowee, Alabama. After moving to Dover as a military family, She became a member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church. A devoted member, she served on many committees. She was honored as Outstanding Woman of the Year for 2009.

Louise is survived by her sons, Stephen Longshore (Liza) of New Castle, Connie Longshore, Dover and Roy Longshore, Reno, Nev.; daughters, Jeannette Longshore, Dover and Veronica Guinn, Acworth, Ga.; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd., Dover.

A viewing will be held the previous evening, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location.

Interment will follow the funeral service at Sharon Hill Memorial Park.

Professional services entrusted to Bennie





DOVER - Louise R. Longshore departed this life at her home on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1932 in Randolph County Alabama to the late Guy and Sallie Fannie Robertson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Longshore, brothers, Abraham L. Robertson and Eddie W. Bailey and sister, Naomi Jeannette Grier.Mrs. Longshore was employed at Kraft General Foods as an H.R Administrator until retirement in 1991 then enjoyed selling Avon products for over 20 years.Louise accepted Christ at an early age, joining Canaan Baptist Church in Wedowee, Alabama. After moving to Dover as a military family, She became a member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church. A devoted member, she served on many committees. She was honored as Outstanding Woman of the Year for 2009.Louise is survived by her sons, Stephen Longshore (Liza) of New Castle, Connie Longshore, Dover and Roy Longshore, Reno, Nev.; daughters, Jeannette Longshore, Dover and Veronica Guinn, Acworth, Ga.; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. with viewing one hour prior to the service at Whatcoat United Methodist Church, 341 Saulsbury Rd., Dover.A viewing will be held the previous evening, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the same location.Interment will follow the funeral service at Sharon Hill Memorial Park.Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover. Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close