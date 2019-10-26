Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Shepherd Russell. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Christ Episcopal Church State and Water Streets Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Louise Shepherd Russell, from Dover, Delaware, died on Wednesday October 23rd, 2019 in Hockessin, Delaware at 88 years of age. She was born in Frankford, Delaware, the daughter of Henry Barton Shepherd of Cambridge, Maryland and Audrey Layton Shepherd who was from Frankford, Delaware. She was the wife of William E. Russell, of Dover, Delaware, who preceded her in death.

Her childhood, until age seven, was in Frankford, Delaware and then in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania until her parents retired to Cambridge, Maryland when she was in college. She graduated from Frankford High School in Philadelphia and from Pennsylvania State University followed by graduate studies at the University of Delaware and West Virginia University.

Following her first teaching experience in New Castle, Delaware she traveled all over Europe and the United States for six months meeting her husband to be in Fairbanks, Alaska. They were married in 1959 in New Castle, Delaware. Their reception was held at what was then called the Travers Mansion which was Louise's home while teaching in New Castle.

After their marriage they moved to Tucson, Arizona where her husband was stationed with the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot with the Air Defense Command. She continued her teaching career in Tucson, followed by San Bernardino, California, Sumter, South Carolina and Dover, Delaware where she taught for twenty years in the same classroom at Towne Point Elementary. While in Del Rio, Texas she served on the school board of Saint James Episcopal Church.

Her husband and she enjoyed the places to which he was assigned in his USAF career and they became a part of each community. His career brought them to Delaware, her native state, in 1970.

She had many interests, did volunteer work and traveled to many places. She was a 25-year member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization of women educators.

Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Isabel. She is survived by her daughter, Audrey R. Jungling and her husband Paul of Newark, Delaware. Also, her son, William B. Russell and his wife Valerie of Arnold, Maryland. Her granddaughters are Sarah Louise Jungling, Morgan Layton Jungling, Margaret Frances Russell and Catherine Elizabeth Russell. She also leaves behind many other cherished family members and friends.

A dual funeral service to celebrate Louise and her husband, William, will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, State and Water Streets in Dover, Delaware at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

A private burial will be at Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge, Maryland at a later date.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





DOVER - Louise Shepherd Russell, from Dover, Delaware, died on Wednesday October 23rd, 2019 in Hockessin, Delaware at 88 years of age. She was born in Frankford, Delaware, the daughter of Henry Barton Shepherd of Cambridge, Maryland and Audrey Layton Shepherd who was from Frankford, Delaware. She was the wife of William E. Russell, of Dover, Delaware, who preceded her in death.Her childhood, until age seven, was in Frankford, Delaware and then in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania until her parents retired to Cambridge, Maryland when she was in college. She graduated from Frankford High School in Philadelphia and from Pennsylvania State University followed by graduate studies at the University of Delaware and West Virginia University.Following her first teaching experience in New Castle, Delaware she traveled all over Europe and the United States for six months meeting her husband to be in Fairbanks, Alaska. They were married in 1959 in New Castle, Delaware. Their reception was held at what was then called the Travers Mansion which was Louise's home while teaching in New Castle.After their marriage they moved to Tucson, Arizona where her husband was stationed with the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot with the Air Defense Command. She continued her teaching career in Tucson, followed by San Bernardino, California, Sumter, South Carolina and Dover, Delaware where she taught for twenty years in the same classroom at Towne Point Elementary. While in Del Rio, Texas she served on the school board of Saint James Episcopal Church.Her husband and she enjoyed the places to which he was assigned in his USAF career and they became a part of each community. His career brought them to Delaware, her native state, in 1970.She had many interests, did volunteer work and traveled to many places. She was a 25-year member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization of women educators.Along with her husband she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Isabel. She is survived by her daughter, Audrey R. Jungling and her husband Paul of Newark, Delaware. Also, her son, William B. Russell and his wife Valerie of Arnold, Maryland. Her granddaughters are Sarah Louise Jungling, Morgan Layton Jungling, Margaret Frances Russell and Catherine Elizabeth Russell. She also leaves behind many other cherished family members and friends.A dual funeral service to celebrate Louise and her husband, William, will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, State and Water Streets in Dover, Delaware at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.A private burial will be at Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge, Maryland at a later date.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close