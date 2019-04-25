Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell "Bob" Joyce. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Lowell "Bob" Joyce died at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Westminster Village in Dover where he lived for the last year.

He was born April 25, 1928 in Summerfield, N.C. and spent most of his youth in the town of Eden, N.C.

Lowell was a retired Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force serving his country for over twenty-seven years. He served in the Merchant Marines for two years prior to joining the Army Air Force on Sept. 4, 1946. He was a Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He married the late Margaret Gauldin on Dec. 30, 1949. Lowell loved to barbecue and listen to country and bluegrass music. His interest in music led to the purchase of a guitar while stationed in Germany and his enthusiasm created a lifelong interest in the instrument for both his sons. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Dover.

Surviving are a sister, Roxie Roberts of Eden, N.C.; two sons, Dennis Joyce and his wife Linda of Maryville, Ill. and Michael Joyce and his wife, Janine of Darnestown, Md.; five grandchildren, Sarah (Frank) Stemper of Fox Point, Wis., Susan (Brooks) Newby of Troy, Ill., Kathleen Joyce of St. Louis, Mo., Ryan Joyce of New York City, and Evan Joyce of Darnestown, Md.; three great-grandchildren, Bethany, Abigail, and Evelyn.

Visitation will be held at the Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery following Visitation at 1 p.m., 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to USO Delaware, 500 Purple Heart Way, Dover AFB, DE 19902.

