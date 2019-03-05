Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Fredrick Amos Wagner passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2019.

He was the first born son to Frederick Jacob and Josephine Elizabeth (Amos) Wagner, on Dec. 4, 1936 in Kenosha, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his parents named above, his wife, Sallie Furey Wagner; children, Laurel Jean Wagner, Fredrick Raymond Wagner and William Brian Wagner; grandson, Calvin Hershberger; and daughter-in-law, Colleen Denham.

He is survived by his siblings, Conard (Elaine) Wagner and Mary Jo (Mark) Altom; daughter, Debra (Jim) Paladino; children, Eddie (Lynne) Denham, Kevin Denham, Barry (Colleen) Denham, Michael (Sharon Larson) Denham, Michele (Karl) Martel, Maureen (Don) Debone; daughter-in-law, Pat Wagner; two nephews, one niece, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his friend and mother of his children, Gretchen Nelson Wagner; many friends, comrades and fellow servicemen.

Enlisted in the Air Force in Jan. 1956, he went to officers Training school and became a 2nd Lieutenant on his son Billy's birthday, Sept. 25, 1962. He climbed the ranks and retired as Lieutenant Colonel in 1986. He was decorated with the

After retiring from the Air Force, and contributing fourteen years in computer management he officially retired in 2000 and became a full-time gentleman of leisure who enjoyed travel, art, golf, fishing, sharp-shooting, and cooking. A Silver Life Master in bridge and chili cook-off champion, he was also an enthusiast of food, wine, and racing. He was an endless source of knowledge on the above topics as well as many unnamed, and would generously share his wisdom with all. He will be remembered for his love of life and all the pleasures it offers.

A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover, DE 19901. A dignified military service with honors will be held at a future date with announcement to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made in his honor to the cancer research foundation of your choice.

Letters of condolences may be sent to





12 Lotus Street

Dover , DE 19901

12 Lotus Street

Dover , DE 19901

(302) 734-4620

