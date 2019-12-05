DOVER - Lt. Col. Thomas J. Geist, USAF (Ret) died Dec. 3, 2019. Born in Johnstown, Pa. he was the son of the late Louis and Mary Geist.
He had earned a Bachelors Degree in Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Masters Degree from Texas A&M. He had worked as an engineer with the B.F. Goodrich Rubber Company prior to his entering the US Air Force in 1955. He served as a meteorologist for 5 yrs. and later as a navigator where he flew for twenty-three years. It was estimated that he flew for over five million miles.
Tom was a Charter Life Member of the Military Officers Association of America, a Life Member of the Air Force Navigators Association, a Life Member of the University of Pittsburgh Alumni, a member of the Air Force Association, and the Phi Kappa fraternity alumni. In his retirement, he volunteered for many years at Dover Air Force Base and in 1991 was awarded Volunteer of the Year for all of Military Airlift Command. Tom was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his four brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St. Dover, where friends may call starting at 11:30 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery. (Date is pending)
Donations in his name may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the Dover Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, PO Box 431, Dover, DE 19903.
For further information please visit our website, [email protected] Arrangements are by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 5, 2019