Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Colonel George Schofield (Ret.) USAFR. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

CAMDEN-WYOMING - Lt. Colonel George Schofield USAFR (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020. George was born in New York, N.Y. on May 20, 1920, the son of Frank and Lillian.

Colonel Schofield attended New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, as a World War II navigator, his greatest adventure, and continued in the Reserves until retirement. He devoted almost four decades to the FDNY as a first-response firefighter. He earned the highest award for valor, the McElligott Medal, presented by NYC Mayor Wagner. George retired as a Captain, and shortly after, he bicycled through Eastern Europe.

His interests were endless, including travel, history, bowling, astronomy, and photography.

George served as President of the Wilmington Warriors, was a member of the Air Force Navigators & Observers Assoc., the New York Fire Department Uniformed Fire Officers Association and St. George Association, and, most recently, was a docent at the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base. In November 2019, George was inducted into the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame.

George married Elizabeth Craven from on the Brandywine in Wilmington, and they were loving partners for 67 years. He was preceded in death by Elizabeth; his brother, Eugene; and son-in-law, Owen Brady.

George is survived by his children, Barbara Brady, Edward G., Richard C., Mary Anne, and David and wife Pamela Schofield; his six grandchildren, Leah, Elizabeth and Owen Adam Brady, and Katherine, Margaret and Rosemary Schofield; great-grandson, Quinn; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. All deeply mourn his passing.

Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may view beginning at 1 p.m. Interment with Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. will be held at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to Dover AFB Air Mobility Command Museum Foundation, Dover.

Share a memory at





CAMDEN-WYOMING - Lt. Colonel George Schofield USAFR (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020. George was born in New York, N.Y. on May 20, 1920, the son of Frank and Lillian.Colonel Schofield attended New Utrecht High School in Brooklyn. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, as a World War II navigator, his greatest adventure, and continued in the Reserves until retirement. He devoted almost four decades to the FDNY as a first-response firefighter. He earned the highest award for valor, the McElligott Medal, presented by NYC Mayor Wagner. George retired as a Captain, and shortly after, he bicycled through Eastern Europe.His interests were endless, including travel, history, bowling, astronomy, and photography.George served as President of the Wilmington Warriors, was a member of the Air Force Navigators & Observers Assoc., the New York Fire Department Uniformed Fire Officers Association and St. George Association, and, most recently, was a docent at the Air Mobility Command Museum at Dover Air Force Base. In November 2019, George was inducted into the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame.George married Elizabeth Craven from on the Brandywine in Wilmington, and they were loving partners for 67 years. He was preceded in death by Elizabeth; his brother, Eugene; and son-in-law, Owen Brady.George is survived by his children, Barbara Brady, Edward G., Richard C., Mary Anne, and David and wife Pamela Schofield; his six grandchildren, Leah, Elizabeth and Owen Adam Brady, and Katherine, Margaret and Rosemary Schofield; great-grandson, Quinn; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. All deeply mourn his passing.Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. Friends may view beginning at 1 p.m. Interment with Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va. will be held at a future date.Memorial donations may be made to Dover AFB Air Mobility Command Museum Foundation, Dover.Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close