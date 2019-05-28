SEAFORD - Lt. Harlan "Jerry" Marvel, Delaware State Police retired passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Jerry retired from the Delaware State Police in 1985 after 20 years of service. He was a Life Member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, a Life Member of the Association of Retired Delaware State Police, and a member of the Salisbury Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Marvel; three daughters, Sharon Thornton (Dan), Sandra Dambkowski (Mark), and Terri Schulz (Ed); five grandchildren, Kimberly Yang (Jack), Jessica Roman (Chris), Kelly Thornton, Jaime Thornton and Danielle Thornton; two great-granddaughters, Camille Roman and Juliana Yang. He is also survived by his cousins, Ron Marvel and Rick Marvel.
Funeral Services with State Police Honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31st at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St, Seaford, DE. Visitation begins at 12 p.m.. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department, P O Box 87, Seaford, DE 19973, the Delaware State Police Museum, P O Box 430, Dover, DE 19903-0430 or Salisbury Church of Christ, 3322 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 28, 2019