Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , DE Vigil 7:30 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue Wyoming , DE Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 631 S. State St. Dover , DE Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 631 S. State St. Dover , DE

DOVER - Lucie Marguerite Sells, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home with her daughters and nephew by her side.

She was born in Mittelbronn, France on Nov. 1, 1940, the daughter of Emile and Catherine Siviline.

Lucie grew up, went to school and worked in France until the age of 24. While working on Phalsbourg AFB, she met her husband Robert Sells on a blind date. They married in 1964 and before the year's end, Lucie moved to the United States with Robert. Lucie had a family, got her citizenship, volunteered with Red Cross and move with her husband throughout his 26 years in the Air Force. They eventually retired in Dover.

Lucie was a home maker, volunteer dental assistant and later crossing over to full-time at Dover AFB Dental Clinic. She was a member of the Red Cross, Catholic Sodality, K of C Columbiette, and a devoted wife and mother. She loved being with family, friends, cooking, making sure friends were well fed, dancing, traveling, and reading.

She is survived by her daughters, Catherine and Marie Elaine; nephews, Pascal (Angelique) Heidelberger and Daniel (Sylvie) Heidelberger and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ret. MSGT. Robert Sells, Lucie's parents and siblings Marie Anne, Jean Pierre, Paul, Clemence and Clement.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A vigil will be observed at 7:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, where a visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Interment to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.

Memorials may be made to the Dover Columbiettes, c/o Ann Fischer, 3975 Leipsic Rd., Dover, DE 19901.

Share a memory at





