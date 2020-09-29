1/1
Lucinda Jane (Cindy) Buxton
Lucinda Jane Buxton (Cindy), 62
SMYRNA - Lucinda Jane Buxton (Cindy) died at Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, Del. on Thursday September 24, 2020.
She was born January 8, 1957, the daughter of the late Charles G. Buxton Jr. and Margaret Hartnett Buxton.
She was a retired employee of the State of Delaware, a lifelong member of the American Legion Post 14 Ladies Auxiliary, and was a member of St. Polycarp Church, Smyrna. Cindy enjoyed the music of Billy Ray Cyrus and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a strong woman and fighter - always smiling and joking – and was a sweet and much-loved lady.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Faith Buxton.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Buxton; a brother, Glenn Buxton; and two grandchildren, Issiah and Kaylise.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday October 3, 2020 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna. Interment will be private.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Buxton Family for the loss of your loved one, Lucinda Jane, "Cindy", and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
