Lucy D. (Coblentz) Hershberger
Lucy D. (Coblentz)
Hershberger, 35
DOVER - Lucy D. (Coblentz) Hershberger, died October 1, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, David Hershberger; and children, Matthew Allen –13, Emily Grace – 7, Nancy Joy 6; parents, David and Nancy Coblentz of DE; three sisters and two brothers, Emma of DE, Marvin of IN, Mary Edith, Lydiann, David Jr. all of DE; father and mother-in-law, five brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, paternal grandparents, 26 nieces and nephews, one great nephew, many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.
Friends may call at the residence 2303 Dinah's Corner Road, Dover, until the day of service.
Service will be 9 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bennie Beachy residence, 1348 W. Denney's Road, Dover. Burial will follow in Wiley's Cemetery, Dover.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
