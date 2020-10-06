Lucy D. (Coblentz)
Hershberger, 35
DOVER - Lucy D. (Coblentz) Hershberger, died October 1, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, David Hershberger; and children, Matthew Allen –13, Emily Grace – 7, Nancy Joy 6; parents, David and Nancy Coblentz of DE; three sisters and two brothers, Emma of DE, Marvin of IN, Mary Edith, Lydiann, David Jr. all of DE; father and mother-in-law, five brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law, paternal grandparents, 26 nieces and nephews, one great nephew, many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents.
Friends may call at the residence 2303 Dinah's Corner Road, Dover, until the day of service.
Service will be 9 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Bennie Beachy residence, 1348 W. Denney's Road, Dover. Burial will follow in Wiley's Cemetery, Dover.
