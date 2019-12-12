Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lula LaVada Summerlin Smith. View Sign Service Information Church Of Christ 1156 S Governors Ave Dover, DE 19904 (302) 674-2838 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral service 11:00 AM The Dover Church of Christ 1156 S. Governors Avenue Dover , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lula LaVada Summerlin

Vada as she was lovingly called by her family and also called Lot by her big brother, was born August 22, 1933 in Birmingham, Ala. to the late Samuel Sumerlin and Mary Lowery Sumerlin.

Vada studied business at Booker T. Washington College. Later she met and married her husband, Arthur Smith, Jr., to this union 6 children born. They moved from Detroit, Mich. to San Francisco, Calif. She not only raised her children, but she also raised her grandchildren as well. She was considered the Mother Theresa of the complex; for her generosity and caring spirit. Vada obtained her LVN and then worked for many years at Laguna Honda Hospital. In her younger years she was hired by the SF Giants and enjoyed her time as a majorette, while working at Candlestick Park. She also worked as a paraprofessional for the city and county of SF, she taught grades 6-8 special education classes. Prior to moving to Detroit she was a member of Uptown Church of Christ and became legal guardian of Catherine Davis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Catherine Davis, Sarah Andrea Smith, Arthur Smith, III and Demeitria Smith Davis.

She is survived by daughters, Tina Michel Smith and Cheryl Smith as well as her son, Darryl Smith; brother, Algery Sumerlin; sisters, Bobbie L. Ivory; Jeanne Remsom; 16 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends; 2 special friends, Leigh Shanks (friend and protector) and Darlene Gross.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at The Dover Church of Christ, 1156 S. Governors Avenue, Dover, DE 19904. Friends may call from 6 to 8 Friday evening. Interment will be in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery.

