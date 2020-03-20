Lumenes Jean-Baptise

Guest Book
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE
19963
(302)-422-5955
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Milford
274 North Rehoboth Boulevard
Milford, DE 19963
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene
11 Salevan Place
Milford, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Nazarene
11 Salevan Place
Milford, DE
Obituary
MILFORD - Lumenes Jean-Baptise passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home.
There will be a Viewing on Friday, March 20 from 7-9 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 North Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m., with a Viewing one hour prior at Church of the Nazarene, 11 Salevan Place, Milford, DE 19963. Due to the pandemic, we are following the guidelines, therefore funeral attendance will be limited to the family-authorized, guest list.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guest book, visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.


