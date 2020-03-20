MILFORD - Lumenes Jean-Baptise passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home.
There will be a Viewing on Friday, March 20 from 7-9 p.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 274 North Rehoboth Blvd., Milford, DE 19963.
The Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m., with a Viewing one hour prior at Church of the Nazarene, 11 Salevan Place, Milford, DE 19963. Due to the pandemic, we are following the guidelines, therefore funeral attendance will be limited to the family-authorized, guest list.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 20, 2020