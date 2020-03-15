Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lupe Joan Torsky. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAGNOLIA - Lupe Joan Torsky went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at home.

Mrs. Torsky was born June 29, 1966 in Oakland, California to the late Faauuga "Joe" Iosefa and Aletia Cabigas Iosefa.

She was a homemaker and was very involved with her family's activities as well as her church and their needs, especially instilling faith in young girls and women. Mrs. Torsky was a member of Berean Community Church in Milford, Delaware.

Mrs. Torsky is survived by her husband of 33 years, Terry Torsky of Magnolia; children, Andrew Torsky, Rebecca Kelty and her husband Steven, Terry Torsky Jr. "TJ" and his wife Charlene, Kirsten Trout and her husband Devin, Katie Gallo and her husband Emil-Gregory; brothers, Joseph and John Iosefa; and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Berean Community Church (Building Fund). For those who are interested, please send your contributions to: Berean Community Church, 2709 Milford Harrington Hwy., Milford, DE 19963. In the memo of your check write: Lupe J. Torsky Legacy (BCC Building Fund) so the church can properly direct the funding.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





