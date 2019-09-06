SEAFORD - Luther William Travers, Jr. departed this life on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 peacefully at home.
Celebration of Life Serve will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service Stein Hwy Church of God, 425 E. Stein Hwy., Seaford, DE 19973.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Seaford Police Department, 300 Virginia Ave., Seaford, DE 19973.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 6, 2019