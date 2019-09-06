Luther William Travers

Guest Book
  • "Prayers to his family❤ Always was a pleasure seeing..."
    - Alkeia Triplett
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE
19973
(302)-628-8280
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Stein Hwy Church of God
425 E. Stein Hwy.
Seaford, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Stein Hwy Church of God
425 E. Stein Hwy.
Seaford, DE
Obituary
SEAFORD - Luther William Travers, Jr. departed this life on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 peacefully at home.
Celebration of Life Serve will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service Stein Hwy Church of God, 425 E. Stein Hwy., Seaford, DE 19973.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Seaford Police Department, 300 Virginia Ave., Seaford, DE 19973.
To offer words of comfort or sign the guestbook visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 6, 2019
