Lynn M. Hitchens, 75
MILFORD - Lynn M. Hitchens passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bayhealth, Kent Campus in Dover.
Lynn was born in Georgetown, the son of the late Marshall and Irene (Anderson) Hitchens.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 3rd Infantry (The Old Guard).
Lynn was an insurance agent for William Moore Insurance Agency which later became Mid-State Insurance Company.
He was a member of the Milford Lions Club, Harrington Fire Dept., Avenue United Methodist Church, Emmaus Community and a member of several youth athletic organizations. He also served on the Milford School Board.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Lamm and her husband Jack Lamm, Jr., their children, Sydney Pennington and Dylan Lamm, his sister, Shirley Waller, and his son, John Hitchens.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing and gathering protocols. Funeral services and burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's name may be made to; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Online condolences may be submitted to: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com