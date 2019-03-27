Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Buzzy was a Union Pipe Welder, Local 782, and also taught welding in Seaford. A jack of all trades, Buzzy was a handyman that built his house himself and helped his family with many home improvement projects. He was a 32nd degree Mason and belonged to Temple Lodge #9 AF & AM Milford; He attended Todd's Chapel U.M. Church, Crossroad Community Church, and most recently Pilgrim Chapel. Buzzy liked to play cards and bake, and in his earlier years he enjoyed playing golf, taking his late wife shopping, and traveling. He especially enjoyed traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida where he and his wife lived for a time after retirement. Buzzy loved spending time with his family. He never met a stranger, liked jokes and laughing, and had a lot of good friends. In the last two years, he made many new friends at Westminster Village, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Buzzy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne; son, Marlon Douglas; and brothers, Robert B. and Richard "Dickie" Algier.

He is survived by his son, Terry Wayne (Jo Ellen) Algier of Greenwood; grandchildren, Mark Douglas (Krystal) Algier of Easton, Md., Christopher Lee (Whitney) Algier of Queen Anne, Md., Jared Paul Algier of Berlin, Md., Katey Jo (Kevin) Evans of Bridgeville; great-grandchildren, Madison, Madilyn, Blake, Kenna, Kylin, Kollins, and Bryden; daughter-in-law, Brenda Algier, and companion, Jean Coffman.

Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Please visit us at



DOVER - M. Douglas "Buzzy" Algier of Dover formerly of Greenwood passed away at Westminster Village Health Center with his family by his side, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Melvin B. and Elizabeth M. Algier.Buzzy was a Union Pipe Welder, Local 782, and also taught welding in Seaford. A jack of all trades, Buzzy was a handyman that built his house himself and helped his family with many home improvement projects. He was a 32nd degree Mason and belonged to Temple Lodge #9 AF & AM Milford; He attended Todd's Chapel U.M. Church, Crossroad Community Church, and most recently Pilgrim Chapel. Buzzy liked to play cards and bake, and in his earlier years he enjoyed playing golf, taking his late wife shopping, and traveling. He especially enjoyed traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida where he and his wife lived for a time after retirement. Buzzy loved spending time with his family. He never met a stranger, liked jokes and laughing, and had a lot of good friends. In the last two years, he made many new friends at Westminster Village, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.In addition to his parents, Buzzy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne; son, Marlon Douglas; and brothers, Robert B. and Richard "Dickie" Algier.He is survived by his son, Terry Wayne (Jo Ellen) Algier of Greenwood; grandchildren, Mark Douglas (Krystal) Algier of Easton, Md., Christopher Lee (Whitney) Algier of Queen Anne, Md., Jared Paul Algier of Berlin, Md., Katey Jo (Kevin) Evans of Bridgeville; great-grandchildren, Madison, Madilyn, Blake, Kenna, Kylin, Kollins, and Bryden; daughter-in-law, Brenda Algier, and companion, Jean Coffman.Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book. Funeral Home Melvin Funeral Home

15522 South Dupont Highway

Harrington , DE 19952

(302) 398-3884 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close