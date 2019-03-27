DOVER - M. Douglas "Buzzy" Algier of Dover formerly of Greenwood passed away at Westminster Village Health Center with his family by his side, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was the son of the late Melvin B. and Elizabeth M. Algier.
Buzzy was a Union Pipe Welder, Local 782, and also taught welding in Seaford. A jack of all trades, Buzzy was a handyman that built his house himself and helped his family with many home improvement projects. He was a 32nd degree Mason and belonged to Temple Lodge #9 AF & AM Milford; He attended Todd's Chapel U.M. Church, Crossroad Community Church, and most recently Pilgrim Chapel. Buzzy liked to play cards and bake, and in his earlier years he enjoyed playing golf, taking his late wife shopping, and traveling. He especially enjoyed traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida where he and his wife lived for a time after retirement. Buzzy loved spending time with his family. He never met a stranger, liked jokes and laughing, and had a lot of good friends. In the last two years, he made many new friends at Westminster Village, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Buzzy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne; son, Marlon Douglas; and brothers, Robert B. and Richard "Dickie" Algier.
He is survived by his son, Terry Wayne (Jo Ellen) Algier of Greenwood; grandchildren, Mark Douglas (Krystal) Algier of Easton, Md., Christopher Lee (Whitney) Algier of Queen Anne, Md., Jared Paul Algier of Berlin, Md., Katey Jo (Kevin) Evans of Bridgeville; great-grandchildren, Madison, Madilyn, Blake, Kenna, Kylin, Kollins, and Bryden; daughter-in-law, Brenda Algier, and companion, Jean Coffman.
Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
Arrangements are by the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Harrington. Please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to sign the condolence book.
Melvin Funeral Home
15522 South Dupont Highway
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 27, 2019