HARTLY - M. Jean Harris passed away Dec. 5, 2019. The daughter of Wilford and Blanche Goff, she was born on Feb. 21, 1927 in Shinnston, W.Va.
Jean was a graduate of Lumberport High School, who worked as a financial secretary most of her life. In her free time, Mrs. Harris enjoyed reading, cross-stitch and spending time with family. She was active with her late husband George at Christ Memorial Baptist Church, where she served on the choir.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Cindy) Harris, Raymond (Angie) Harris and Richard (Vicki) Harris; grandchildren, Shelby Olson (Scott), Brent Harris (fiancé Ashley), Samantha Mountz (T.J.), Philip Harris (Jennifer), Alexis, Christopher and William Harris; great grandchildren, Cody, Cheyenne, Ryan, Jason, Austyn and Tanner; two sisters, Juanita Fortney and Jo Moore; extended family and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, George; and her son, Gary.
Funeral Service will be Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Camden. Friends may call beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Delaware Hospice.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 6, 2019