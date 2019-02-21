Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harrington - Mabel Jean Donovan passed away on February 18, 2019. She was born in the family home at High Stump Road near Harrington. She is the daughter of the late Clifford Norman Outten and Edna Marie Outten Gruwell. She attended Harrington School and graduated in 1957 as the Valedictorian of her class.

She was proceeded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenny Paul Outten.

Mabel Jean worked for Delaware Power and Light before starting her family. She also worked at Felton Hardware which she and her husband owned for 50 years. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church for many years. She most recently attended Independent Bible Fellowship Church. Helping others was an important part of her life too. She volunteered at the Harrington Senior Center. She helped children and adults read. She took time out of her busy schedule to visit patients in the local nursing homes. She dedicated her life to serving the Lord.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leon Charles Donovan; son, Rod Donovan and his wife Sharon; daughter, Lorrie McCartney and her husband John; grandchildren, Taylor McCartney and his wife Lauren, Alex Donovan and his wife Katie; great-grandchildren, Ezekiel and Tasha Donovan and Lucia and Isaac McCartney; brothers, Clifford Outten and Todd Gruwell; sisters, Sharon Weiss and Becky Manchester; a very special niece, Abby Adams; and her caregivers, Terri Mullins and Jamie Kemp. She also leaves behind many loving family members and friends.

The family will receive visitors at Melvin's Funeral Home in Harrington from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 with a service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideon's or .

15522 South Dupont Highway

Harrington , DE 19952

