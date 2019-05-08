HARTLY - Mabel M. Spencer passed away at on Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1940 in Jellico, Ky., the daughter of the late George and Donna Goley.
After working 30 years she retired from Delaware Home and Hospital. She then began another career breeding tiny toy poodles.
Her hobbies included working in the yard, tending to her roses, keeping up her home, and going to yard sales.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 61 years, Ralph; daughters, Charlotte Rocco and Brenda Stone; her brother, Robert Goley; and her sisters, Jesse, Bert, and Betty.
She is survived by her daughter, Louise Spencer of Hartly; her son, Ralph Spencer, Jr.; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Rodriquez, Rhonda Yountz, Bobby MacKnett, IV, (Angela), Theodore Yucci, Kevin MacKnett (Grace), Angel Potter, Angee Stone, Josh Stone, Desi Roberson, Ralph Spencer, III and Jacqueline Harris; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main St. in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Sharon Hills Memorial Park in Dover.
Condolence letters may be sent by visiting www.fariesfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 8, 2019