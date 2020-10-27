Mabel R. Gassaway, 93
SEAFORD - Mabel R. Gassaway passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, James; her daughter, Donna Jackson; and her son, Michael Gassaway.
She is survived by her son-in-law, Edward Jackson; her daughter-in-law, Valery Gassaway; and four grandchildren, Nick Gassaway, Casey Gassaway, Scott Jackson and Colin Jackson.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Cranston Funeral Home, 300 N. Shipley St., Seaford, where friends may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
